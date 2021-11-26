Tiaa Fsb Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

