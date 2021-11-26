Tiaa Fsb Purchases 2,311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,411.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3,405.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

