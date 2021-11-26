Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.25. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

