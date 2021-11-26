Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

