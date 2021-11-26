Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 17,913 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecolab stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

