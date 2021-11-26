Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $789.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

