Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBP opened at $137.78 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 39.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

