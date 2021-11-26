Tracy Knox Sells 54,545 Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,404,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

