Traders Buy High Volume of Yandex Call Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the typical volume of 1,373 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 668.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. 64,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

