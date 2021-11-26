Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

