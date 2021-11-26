Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.
Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 342.90 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.26. Transglobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
