Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.

Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 342.90 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.26. Transglobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

