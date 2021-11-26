Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,182 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.84% of Travel + Leisure worth $39,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

