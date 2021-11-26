Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

