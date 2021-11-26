Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2888280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

