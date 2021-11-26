Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

TPH stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $25.18. 43,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,152. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

