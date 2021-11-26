Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $233,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.