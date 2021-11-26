Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 7,329 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

