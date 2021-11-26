Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of EnerSys worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 105,427.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

