Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Natus Medical worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

