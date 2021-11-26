Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dorman Products worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

