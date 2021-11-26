Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 0.9%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 99,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of analysts have commented on TCNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.