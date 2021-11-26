TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $48,704.80 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

