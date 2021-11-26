Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $410.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 292600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.82 million and a P/E ratio of 69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 581.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($49,383.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

