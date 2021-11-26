Truist Securities Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $135.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.