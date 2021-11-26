Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

