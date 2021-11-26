Truist Securities Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $301.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.