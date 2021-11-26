Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.