Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,034,868.89 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

