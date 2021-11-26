Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 2,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several research firms have commented on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.