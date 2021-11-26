U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,809.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

