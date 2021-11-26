UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:AGM opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

