UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,812 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 581,646 shares of company stock worth $13,613,226 and have sold 38,109 shares worth $895,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

