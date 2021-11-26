UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,318 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Blucora worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $852.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.