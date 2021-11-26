UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.96 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $761.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

