UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fluidigm worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluidigm by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 172,742 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fluidigm by 29,587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 185,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 186,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 384,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

FLDM opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

