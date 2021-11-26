UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $1,455,043 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCSC opened at $33.80 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.