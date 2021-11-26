UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Kadmon worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kadmon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 44.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period.

Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

