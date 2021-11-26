UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lovesac worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lovesac by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 72,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

