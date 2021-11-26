Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

