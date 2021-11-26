UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.06

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 2288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Get UDR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.