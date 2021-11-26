UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $109.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

