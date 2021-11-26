Unido EP Price Tops $0.23 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.