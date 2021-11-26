Unigestion Holding SA Buys 31,169 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

NYSE ATHM opened at $35.91 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

