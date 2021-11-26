Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.