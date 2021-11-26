Unigestion Holding SA Has $800,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 259.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

