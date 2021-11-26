Unigestion Holding SA Has $915,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 401,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

