Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Unilever by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Unilever by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

