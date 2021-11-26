UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 360.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $450.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

