Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.38. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,536,774 shares of company stock valued at $388,605,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upstart stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 240.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

