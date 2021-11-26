Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 322 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

